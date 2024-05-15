Towson baseball falls to William & Mary in Series Rubber Match

By: Tommy Pelle, staff writer

Towson baseball loses rubber match against William & Mary in last road series of the season.

With Towson’s playoff hopes eliminated, the Tigers would look to play spoiler against fifth-seeded William & Mary. With a chance to win the series on Sunday, the Tigers would fall to the Tribe 9-3.

Tigers starting pitcher Ryder Jeske struggled to keep the bases clear, issuing five hits and five walks in just three and two-thirds innings. After giving up five runs, Jeske would be on the hook for his second loss of the season.

Towson would get on the board in the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Elijah Dickerson. His 30th RBI of the season would cut the Tigers deficit to two.

In the fourth the Tigers would continue to chip away at the Tribe’s lead. Jordan Peyton’s team-leading 40th RBI single would make it a one run game.

After William & Mary scored two more in the fourth inning, Towson would respond in the fifth, plating another run in the seventh to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Tribe would break the game open in the eighth. A bases-clearing double would grow William & Mary’s lead to five.

Towson would be unable to mount a comeback, as the Tigers would drop their 38th game of the season, 9-3, against William & Mary.

Up next for the Tigers is their last series of the season at home against North Carolina A&T. Unlike typical series, this series will run from Thursday through Saturday, with first pitches scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Be sure to come out and support the seniors during their last home games as Tigers!