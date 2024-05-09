Towson baseball trampled Richmond Spiders as Towson scores a season high

By Tommy Pelle, staff writer

The rain delay would not hinder the hit parade at Schuerholz Park, as the Towson Tigers and Richmond Spiders would combine for 30 runs and 33 hits, with the Tigers winning by mercy rule 20-10.

In a lengthy affair Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers kicked off their first of two games against A10 conference opponents. Following a near 50-minute rain delay, the Tigers looked to wash away their weekend series against Charleston and start fresh against Richmond.

“That’s a tough call, it’s almost like unplug, and go get your minds off of this, and when you step back out of that locker room, it’s all systems to go,” said head coach Matt Tyner. “Great job by them being able to come in and turn it right around… we were ready to go.”

The Spiders would take an early 1-0 lead by playing some small ball off Tigers starter Max Simpson. Towson would respond thanks to an RBI double by Bryce Frederick to tie the game at one.

Towson would head to the third inning with a 7-1 lead, and the Spiders responded back with two runs of their own. Frederick would go to hit another RBI, scoring Cole Stefano. With the bases loaded, designated hitter Chris Akers would take one for the team, taking an off-speed pitch off his elbow to score another run, making it 9-3.

With the score at 9-5 favoring Towson heading into the bottom of the fourth, Tigers catcher Brian Heckelman would leadoff. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Heckelman would send a charge into one, launching his fourth homer of the year 422 feet to left field, making it 10-5 Tigers.

Richmond was able to cut the lead to two however, the Tigers would not let the Spiders steal the momentum. A two-RBI double by Taye Robinson and an RBI groundout by Heckelman would build the Towson lead back to five with Towson leading 13-8.

After the Spiders scored a run in the top of the seventh, Towson would need two more runs to enact the mercy rule with the score at 18-9. After Peyton and Frederick reached base via walks, Robinson would knock both runners on an RBI double to walk off the game for the Tigers.

“Swung at strikes, worked the count, we got ahead and didn’t miss,” said Tyner. “It was coming, and I’m glad it happened here at home. We gave some people a chance to sit back and relax and enjoy the fireworks.”

The Tigers’ offense had many standout performances today, headlined by Peyton and Robinson. Peyton continued his hot streak at the plate, following up a 4/8 performance over the weekend with a 2/3 day at the plate with four runs. Robinson went 4/6, knocking in seven runs against the Spiders.

“I do have a history with Richmond, so it makes it extra special when my guys come out and play extra hard and take advantage of everything they’re given,” said Tyner. “You win a 20-10 game over Richmond, a good club. They’re right in the thick of things in the Atlantic 10, so I’m very happy about our performance today.”

Towson is now 13-36 on the season. The Tigers’ next game is Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. against William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.