Towson dodges Drexel game winner to survive late game situation

By: Henry Ortiz and Jonathan Totten, Contributing Writers

First place in the CAA, the Towson Tigers (13-9) welcomed the Drexel Dragons (12-10) to TU Arena on Saturday night for a highly anticipated matchup. The contest aired on CBS, with well-known college basketball commentator John Fanta on the call. A packed SECU Arena created an electric atmosphere, setting the stage for a thrilling battle.

“It’s good to play on national TV and get a win,” said Towson head coach Pat Skerry. “It’s great for our unbelievable university to bring that kind of exposure.”

Drexel jumped out to an early 21-9 lead, fueled by hot three-point shooting. However, Towson responded with a 6-0 run, cutting the deficit to 21-15 with 12 minutes left in the first half. Tyler Tejada sparked the Tigers’ comeback, scoring six points before a Drexel timeout.

Coming out of the break, Tejada stayed aggressive, knocking down a mid-range jumper followed by a deep three to bring Towson within one at 21-20. The Tigers then locked in defensively, holding Drexel scoreless for five minutes until the 8-minute mark.

Dylan Williamson provided a boost from beyond the arc, drilling three triples to help Towson gain some breathing room late in the half. By halftime, the Tigers led 35-29, with Tejada leading all scorers with 16 points.

Towson maintained a comfortable lead early in the second half, but Drexel clawed back into the game, narrowing the gap to 37-34 behind a more physical inside attack. The Dragons adjusted their strategy, shifting from perimeter shooting to pounding the ball inside, forcing Towson to make defensive adjustments.

“I don’t know if we [adjusted] really late,” Skerry said regarding Drexel’s inside presence. “That was an issue up there the first time. We didn’t force enough threes. We only forced twelve.”

Both offenses struggled to find a rhythm, searching for creative ways to generate points. Towson shot just 2-of-11 from three in the second half, while Drexel went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. With less than ten minutes remaining, the game was tied at 46.

As the intensity increased, Williamson drilled a clutch three-pointer to give Towson a 51-50 lead with under five minutes to play.

With the Tigers leading by just one in the final minute, they needed a key bucket to create separation and put Drexel away for good.

Despite Drexel throwing multiple defensive coverages at him, Tejada finished with a game-high 20 points.

“I just take what the defense gives me,” Tejada said. “I knew they were going to switch matchups to try to confuse me, but my teammates did a great job of making sure I was in the right spots to make the right play.”

Williamson also played a pivotal role, finishing with 18 points, including the game-winning three from the corner.

The game ended in controversy as Drexel tipped in a putback at the buzzer, but after review, the basket was ruled no good.

Towson held on for a thrilling 55-54 victory, securing its third win in six days and strengthening its grip on first place in the CAA with a 9-1 conference record and an eight-game win streak.

The Tigers (14-9) will look to continue their momentum on the road against Stony Brook next Thursday, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.