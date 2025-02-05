Towson Falls Short in Season Opener, 11-10, Against No. 8 Johns Hopkins Despite Late Comeback

By: Jackson Palich, Staff Writer

The reigning CAA champion Towson Tigers hosted the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays in the Battle of Baltimore, on Monday night.

Coming off an NCAA tournament appearance, hopes were high for the Tigers. They open the season ranked #17 nationally and lead the CAA in players recognized for preseason awards. Hopkins is ranked #8 and sits near the top of the Big Ten, with aspirations higher than last season’s quarterfinal exit against Virginia.

Towson struck first with a quick goal from midfielder Chop Gallagher, but Hopkins would respond with two goals of their own, taking the lead for the majority of a sloppy first quarter by both teams. Towson would capitalize off a Hopkins blunder late in the quarter, hitting attackman Rowan Fitzpatrick on a full-field toss who would convert the equalizer with just five seconds left in the quarter. Tigers and Blue Jays knotted 2-2 through one.

After red-shirting his freshman season, Ronan Fitzpatrick was on a mission.

“I was on and off last year, and during the summer, I decided I was going to come back an animal,” Fitzpatrick said. “My stick work would get better on the field during practice, and eventually, I’d be able to play.”

Fitzpatrick knew he’d have to make a step during his time off, and that he did, asserting himself as a rising star.

Towson recorded six turnovers in the first quarter, so it was only a matter of time before Hopkins started to take advantage. They tallied four consecutive goals early in the second quarter against an exhausted Tigers defense, who were facing constant pressure due to the Blue Jays controlling the face-off game. Coach Nadelen called for a much-needed timeout, giving the Tigers a breather down 6-2 with 9:56 left in the 2nd quarter.

Other than a goal by Towson’s Alex Vieni, the first half would end relatively slowly. Towson’s struggles were apparent in the first half, failing to maintain possession and struggling to get the ball past midfield.

Picking up where they left off, both teams struggled with possession. They would score two to open the half, but their dysfunction on offense would lead to Hopkins getting two of their own back. It was only a matter of time until the Tigers figured it out though, reviving the sideline with a three-goal surge in the final 2 minutes of the third quarter. CAA Preseason Player of the Year Mikey Weisshaar started the scoring off and freshman phenom Ronan Fitzpatrick tacked on the next two. The Tigers had life, down 8-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Hopkins would score early in the first quarter, but Towson would respond as Weishaar found attackman Bode Maurer with two seconds left on the shot clock to cut the lead back to one. On the following possession though Hopkins would score an unassisted face-off goal, stalling the momentum Towson needed to rally off of.

A Hopkins penalty would set up Mikey Weissharr for his second goal of the game, cutting the lead to one with 5:23 left in regulation. Towson’s inability to win a face-off would hold them from being able to equalize, as Hopkins would tack on another goal with their back against the wall.

With under a minute left down two, a Hopkins penalty would set up a 5th Ronan Fitzpatrick goal. Down one and when they needed it most, Towson finally won a face-off. Clawing back for what seemed like the whole game, the Tigers had one final chance to tie the game in regulation. Weishaar looked to take it himself but was shut down and turned the ball over with just seconds left in the game. Hopkins would hold on, 11-10.

There are many points of emphasis as to why the Tigers came up short, but 21 turnovers stick out severely. Coach Nadalen accredited that to a few things, including technicalities and poise. “I think stick work was an issue, along with high passes. Part of that was poor decision-making, along with the clearing not being sharp. I know we have a lot of experience, but again, it’s the first game that leads to that sometimes.”

Tigers Lacrosse looks to get back on track and avenge their NCAA tournament loss as they travel to Syracuse next Monday, Feb. 10.