Towson football earns fourth win in a row with victory over Hampton

By: Karl Lindsey and Doug Ditto, Contributing Writers

The Towson football team defeated Hampton University 27-7 in their last game after a strong offensive game and key interceptions.

“I’m really proud of how they played, how they carried themselves, how they represent the football program, how they represent the university,” Head Coach Rob Ambrose said.

The Tigers (6-5) were unable to capitalize on receiving the opening kickoff as their first drive led to a 3-and-out. After, the defense forced a three-and-out of their own against the Pirates on their first drive.

The Pirates (4-7) rushed for the first first down of the game with 8:00 minutes left in the first quarter after forcing another quick punt by the Tigers.

The Pirates drive ended when Quarterback Malcolm May’s pass was tipped by Defensive Back Robert Javier and intercepted by Safety Ubayd Steed. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty negated the run back and resulted in the Tigers starting on their own 29-yardline.

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome led the Tiger offense to a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Perkins.The Tigers took the 7-0 lead with 1:07 left in the 1st quarter.

The Tigers defense were able to force another three-and-out and the Pirates were forced to punt.The Tigers lead grew to 14-0 as they capitalized on the punt with a 9-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Pigrome found receiver Darian Street for a seven-yard touchdown pass.

The Pirates answered back with a 7-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 43-yard touchdown pass from May to Wide Receiver Jadakis Bond to cut the Tigers lead 14-7 with 5:21 left in the second quarter. The Tigers ensuing drive included a long 27-yard run by Running Back Joachim Bangda to get to the Hampton 2-yard line.

However, multiple offensive penalties backed the team up leading to a 38-yard field goal by Kicker Keegan Vaughan. This extended the Tigers lead to 17-7 with 1:01 to play in the first half.

The Pirates drive was ended after a second interception by Steed returned to Towson’s 40-yardline.

Pigrome tried to go deep but was intercepted in the endzone by Defensive Back Ali Shockley to end the half.

The Tigers dominated time of possession by nearly 10-minutes in the first half led by 139 yards on the ground. The Tigers were hampered by penalties in the first half as the Pirates accepted five penalties for 67-yards against the Tigers.

“I told them that if anyone retaliated again that they would have to take their uniform off and they were done for the day,” Ambrose said.

The Tigers responded by allowing just one penalty for 15 yards in the second half.

The start of the second half, the Tigers defense forced another three-and-out on the Pirates and made them punt to Towson’s 41-yard line.

Towson continued to control the game through the ground with a 13-play, 44-yard drive that was capped with a 33-yard field goal by Vaughan. Towson’s lead grew to 20-7 with 6:55 left to play in the third quarter.

The Pirates responded with a lengthy 14-play, 54 yard drive that ended with a 38-yard missed field goal by Kicker Axel Perez and the Tigers took over on their own 21.

The Tigers kept the ball on the ground with a 12-play, 57-yard drive .The drive ended with a missed field goal of their own as Vaughan was blocked on a 40-yard attempt.

Another promising Pirates drive ended after Javier intercepted the pass and took it 70-yards for the Tigers touchdown giving them a 27-7 lead with 8:04 left in the game.

Towson won the turnover battle as they were able to capitalize with two touchdowns off of giveaways by the Pirates.

Hampton’s offense turned the ball over on downs with 58 seconds left. The Tigers entered victory formation to put the finishing touches on the Tigers’ fourth consecutive victory.

“To come out with four games and a winning record is amazing, it just goes to show you how much everybody gelled together and how much we believe in each other.” said Defensive Lineman Vinnie Shaffer.