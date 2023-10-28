Towson football fell in a crushing loss at home

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, contributing writer

Towson football continues to stay winless at Johnny Unitas Stadium, and today the Tigers happened to be a victim against Delaware’s dominating offensive front.

Towson was beaten down by the Blue Hens 51-13 in what started as a rough opening quarter as Delaware opened the game with a touchdown on the first drive, led by Delaware quarterback, Zach Marker, handing off the ball to running back Marcus Yarns for a run of 75 yards into the endzone.

Delaware continued to dominate in the first quarter and recorded two touchdowns within the first six minutes. The Blue Hens finished the first quarter with 28 points as the Tigers remained scoreless, after a two–point conversion.

The Delaware defensive line consistently put lots of pressure on quarterback Nathan Kent’s passes, which resulted in an interception on the second drive of the game.

“What they do well is disguise what they do and then they give you an opportunity to think they’re doing something when they’re really doing something else,” said head coach Pete Shinnick when asked about Delaware’s defense.

Kent continued to favor running back Devin Matthews. At the half, Kent went 3-10 on passing, and with only 41 total yards at halftime, the defense was the focus of the game.

“We tried to script it up for him to have some shots,” said Shinnick. “There was thought of taking him out a little bit. But at the same time, he’s our guy and we have to try to help him get to where he needs to get to.”

At the start of the third quarter, the Tigers began to find their rhythm with Kent’s passes, to a gain of 131 passing yards. While Delaware continued controlling the ball on offense, Towson made third and fourth down stops, resulting in a Delaware field goal.

During the fourth quarter, Kent continued to struggle to find deep spaces downfield while Delaware backup quarterback, Nick Minicucci completed 5/6 passes.

With 19 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Kent’s pass to the right, intended for tight end Carter Runyon, was ultimately incomplete after being reviewed.

Towson’s next game will be against North Carolina A&T on the road, and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.