Towson Freshman Ronan Fitzpatrick Earns Second CAA Weekly Rookie Award

By: Erich Miller, Contributing Writer

Towson University men’s lacrosse freshman Ronan Fitzpatrick has earned his second CAA Rookie of the week this season, announced by the league on Monday.

Fitzpatrick earned Co-Rookie of the week, sharing it with Stony Brooks standout freshman, Brenden Marino.

This marks the second time Fitzpatrick has earned CAA awards this season. Fitzpatrick has 17 total points on the season and only looks to add on to his star freshman campaign.

The Redshirt Freshman from Sayville, New York was a key member of their 17-10 victory over UMBC on Friday. Fitzpatrick led the team in scoring with four goals and three assists. Tallying seven points on the day. Fitzpatrick also managed to scoop up seven ground balls as well.

Fitzpatrick has been star studded for Towson this season, leading the team in scoring with 13 goals. Fitzpatrick has scored multiple goals in every game he has played this year since his season debut against Johns Hopkins on February 4th.

Towson will head to Houston this weekend to challenge #20 Virginia on Saturday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT)