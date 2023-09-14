Towson to go head-to-head with Morgan State in Battle for Greater Baltimore

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, contributing writer

The Battle for Greater Baltimore between Towson football and the Morgan State Bears will clash for the 28th time in week three of the 2023 season. Towson has taken the winning reigns in the all-time series 21-6.

Last year, the Tigers took home the winning title in a 29-21 matchup. This year, head coach Pete Shinnick wants his team to be at their best going into this week’s game.

“We talked about what type of environment it’s going to be, but really, also the respect we have for Morgan State,” said Shinnick. “We know that we’ve got to be at our best if we’re going to have the opportunity to play great this Saturday.”

In last week’s game against Monmouth, the Tigers put up a fight but ultimately lost the game, 42-23, after dominating the first quarter until a weather delay. Towson significantly improved their offense and was able to make it successfully to the end zone for three touchdowns, compared to only two field goals in the team’s loss against the University of Maryland.

“We have to keep playing our ball and staying focused on what we got to do,” said running back D’Ago Hunter. “It’s about what we do, not any other team.”

When the ball was in quarterback Nathan Kent’s hands, six of his passes went to Lukkas Londono out of 27.

“We need to be unified; we need to come together and attack together. We have to use our weapons if we want to leave Morgan with a win,” said Londono.

After two losses, The Tigers’ morale has been at a low. Hunter, who is a veteran player on the roster, continues to encourage and uplift his team going into each and every week.

“We have to make sure everyone is coming into work every day and keeping that confidence,” said Hunter. “No matter what keep working hard, keep being yourself and continue to be detailed and doing the little things.”

The Tigers are going into this week’s game against the Bears with high heads and a winning spirit.

“We left a lot on the field…when we have the ball and have the opportunity to score, we have to take advantage of it…these are the things we’re going to need against Morgan State,” said Shinnick.

The Tigers take on Morgan State Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hughes Memorial Stadium.