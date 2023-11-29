Towson guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas wins CAA Player of the Week

By Waindim Tufoin, contributing writer

Towson women’s basketball guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas won CAA Player of the Week, the league announced on Nov. 27.

The redshirt senior averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game, helping the Tigers go 2-0 against Abilene Christian and Quinnipiac in the Navy Classic on Nov. 25 and 26. She was also named MVP of the Navy Classic.

Kornegay-Lucas shined in the Tigers two games. Against Abilene Christian, she made an impact all over the court, leading the Tigers with 15 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and six assists. The Tigers defeated Abilene Christian 63-56 in their first Navy Classic game.

She followed that performance in their second game against Quinnipiac by scoring 19 points, a season-high while leading the team in rebounds with nine and collecting two steals as the Tigers defeated Quinnipiac 75-65.

Kornegay-Lucas is picking up where she left off last year. The 2022-2023 first-team All-CAA player is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds while playing 29 minutes per game through the first four games.

She won CAA Defensive Player of the Year and made the all-tournament team last year. She was picked to win CAA Player of the Year this year in the preseason, and this is the first time she has won CAA Player of the Week this season.

The Charm City Hoops Classic is next as the Tigers take on the Morgan State Bears at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at TU Arena.