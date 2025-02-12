Towson's Polina Belanovski performing her bars routine at Towson Arena, in Towson Maryland, February, eighth, 2025. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight
Towson Gymnastics Win! In the home opener, no Less

The Tigers won their home opener, the George McGinty Alumni Meet, earning a score of 195.575, beating the College of William & Mary, Bowling Green University, and Illinois State.

Towson’s Isabella Minervini performing her floor routine at Towson Arena in Towson, Maryland, on February 8, 2025. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight.

Towson’s Chelsey Dennis performing on the beam at Towson Arena in Towson, Maryland, on February 8, 2025. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight.

Towson’s veteran Polina Belanovski performing on the floor at Towson Arena in Towson, Maryland, on February 8, 2025. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight

