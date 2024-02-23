Towson hires first assistant VP for Student Health, Wellbeing

By Nachala Waters, contributing writer

Towson University has hired Nora Clark-Giles as its inaugural assistant vice president for Student Health and Wellbeing, a role that brings together Campus Recreation and the Counseling and Health Centers.

Clark-Giles said she has spent over two decades working in enrollment management, student affairs and higher education supporting students.

“One thing I have come to realize is that at the heart of a lot of student struggles is around wellbeing,” Clark-Giles said. “What I appreciated about this position and opportunity was that it was centered around taking care of ourselves.”

Clark-Giles will lead and advocate for Campus Rec in its work to integrate health and wellbeing programs on campus, Campus Rec Director Grady Sheffield said in an email Monday.

Vernon Hurte, vice president for Student Affairs, created the role.

“The health and wellbeing of our students is a top priority for me, so I am very excited to have created this new role to provide leadership to our newly created Student Health and Wellbeing unit within the Division of Student Affairs,” he said in an email Friday.

Clark-Giles will work with the directors, team and staff to boost the harmony between wellbeing programs and other similar services, Hurte said. He hopes the position will “enhance the culture of health and wellbeing here at TU.”

“We all need to be working on being our best selves and that really is not just about fitness and nutrition,” Clark-Giles said. “It is also in our policies –– the ones that support the wellbeing of all people.”