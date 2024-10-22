Towson keeps CAA tournament hopes alive after 2-0 win over Monmouth

By: Waindim Tufoin, Staff Writer

The Monmouth Hawks came to Tiger Field for a rematch of the 2023 CAA Championship game. The Tigers needed a win to keep their CAA tournament chances alive, and they executed their game plan through every minute.

In the first half, both teams were feeling each other out and exchanging chances. In the first 22 minutes in the first half, Towson kept possession and the ball at Monmouth’s end of the field, resulting in six shots in the first half. Although forward Kale’a Perry and midfielder Danielle Campbell created a few chances, the Tigers wouldn’t score in the half.

Towson’s play would start to slip, allowing the Hawks to create a few chances. Monmouth forward Summer Reimet’s shot was the most threatening, as she beat goalkeeper Riley Melendez, but Tigers defender Taylor Tolsen cleared the ball right away before it crossed the line for a goal. Melendez would save the other three shots on goal in the half, and the score was tied 0-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the Tigers turned up the heat. Seven minutes into the second half, forward Demi Pierre would send midfielder Malin Bernt Schöps through the Hawks defense, and she would bury her chance to score the first goal of the game.

Two minutes later, midfielder Sophie Thibeault would be one-on-one with Hawk’s goalkeeper Cassandra Coster, who would deny Thibeault from making it a 2-0 game. When it seemed as though the Tigers were going to take control of the game, Monmouth would find Summer Reimet again, one-on-one with Melendez, and Melendez would save Reimet’s shot to keep the lead. Reimet would have another one-on-one chance against Melendez down the left side of the field, and she would hit the near post.

Melendez’s save and Reimet’s post-hit would provide the Tigers with a boost. They created a few chances. Forward Courtney Butlion would have a prime chance in front of the net after a Monmouth turnover, but Coster would save it. Towson would continue to press as Thibeault’s shot aimed for the bottom left of the net was barely saved, and on the ensuing corner kick, the ball would bounce around until it found Butlion’s foot, and this time she buried it for a two-goal lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers would hold the third-ranked offense in the CAA to zero goals and score two against the best defense in the CAA. A performance that had Head Coach, Katherine Vettori very pleased.

“In these levels of games when you are playing the top of the league, you have to bring your best, and today, we did,” said Vettori.

The Tigers now sit in seventh place in the CAA with 12 points after today’s win, and William & Mary, Campbell, and North Carolina Wilmington’s losses. They sit one point behind the sixth and final CAA tournament spot currently held by Charleston, who they drew with 1-1 last week.

Controlling what they can control is on Vettori’s mind.

“All we can do is take care of our own destiny and just take it one at a time,” said Vettori.

The Tigers have two games left in the regular season. Their tournament push continues Thursday, Oct. 24, at Delaware at 6 p.m.