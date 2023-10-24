Towson linebacker Rodney Roane Jr. named CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week

By Cam Bonner, contributing writer

Towson football linebacker Rodney Roane Jr. was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week after recording two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. Roane’s strip sack was pivotal in the fourth quarter, which led to a Towson touchdown and a win over No. 13 William & Mary.

Roane’s efforts, recognized in the CAA’s Weekly Awards on Monday, helped Towson pull off an upset with a 34-24 win at William & Mary. The win marked Towson’s second upset win on the road in its last three games.

Roane’s forced fumble against William & Mary aided a second-half comeback for Towson, who was down 17-3 at halftime but scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-24.

This season, Roane has 19 tackles, three sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Towson’s next game offers a chance to get its third top-25 win, this time at home against No. 5/6 Delaware on Saturday at 1 p.m.