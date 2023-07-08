Towson Men’s Basketball lands commitment from NC A&T’s Marcus Watson

By: Jake Shindel, deputy sports editor

Former NC A&T forward Marcus Watson has committed to Towson, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall, Watson averaged 14.2 points per game last season at North Carolina A&T, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

“Adding a piece like Marcus is absolutely huge for our program,” said assistant coach Chris Conway.

Watson initially listed Towson in his final three schools, along with High Point and Seton Hall, where he previously committed. However, he re-opened his recruitment on July 1. One week later, he lands with the Tigers.

“He’s a big addition. The last month of us practicing, we could tell that we would need one more guy,” Conway said. “That’s why we’ve sat on this scholarship for so long. We wanted to make sure we got the right guy and a guy that is going to be an impact player for us. And that’s exactly what Marcus Watson is.”

Conway said that Towson has been recruiting Watson since March.

Towson has been the beneficiary of de-commitments this offseason, first landing Tomiwa Sulaiman after he de-committed from Bryant and now landing Watson after he de-committed from Seton Hall.

Watson was a top-100 player coming out of high school and started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State. After seeing no playing time, he transferred to New Mexico State. At New Mexico State, Watson played in 12 games and averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

He spent the next two years, 2021-22 and 2022-23, at NC A&T, where he finished in the top-two scoring average on the team in both seasons.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.