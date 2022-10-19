Towson Men’s Basketball voted as conference favorite in Head Coach poll

By: Courtney Ott

The Towson University Men’s Basketball team was voted as a unanimous favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll. The annual poll is given to all 13 CAA men’s basketball head coaches, who vote on one team in order of finish, excluding their own. Towson earned 12 out of 13 first-place votes.

Along with earning the first place spot, graduate student Nicolas Timberlake, redshirt senior Cam Holden and senior Charles Thompson were each placed on the All-CAA Preseason First Team.

Last season, Timberlake put in 166 field goals, 81 free throws and a total of 148 rebounds with an average of 33.1 minutes per game. The six-foot-four-inch guard led the team in points scored, field goals and three-point field goals.

Holden also had a strong 2021-22 season, holding the second-place spot in CAA rebounding averaging 7.9 rpg and 2.0 steals per game. The Towson guard also earned All-CAA First Team, Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List, CAA All-Defensive Team and NABC Division I All-District 10 Team.

Starting forward Thompson was named All-CAA Second Team, NABC All-District 10 Team and CAA All-Defensive Team. Thompson’s field goal percentage was .604 and he accumulated five double-doubles last season along with 20 double-figure scoring games. Thompson also came in fifth in Towson’s single-season history with 34 starts.

Last season, Towson finished 25-9 overall and 15-3 in their conference as well as being crowned CAA regular season co-champions. Thompson, Holden and Timberlake will be returning this season after averaging double-digit scoring last winter. Led by Head coach Pat Skerry, Towson will work towards another strong season.

The Tigers will start their season on Nov. 7 against University at Albany inside SECU Arena at 7 p.m.