Towson Men’s Lacrosse Announces Captains for 2025 season

By: Jackson Palich, Staff Writer

Towson University’s men’s lacrosse team announced their captains ahead of the 2025 season, looking to retain their CAA title from the year prior.

Wearing the captain patch for the Tigers’ this season will be Chop Gallagher, Ray Glass, Conor Spagnolli, and Josh Webber. Head coach Shawn Nadelen has nothing but confidence in his guys, knowing that they’ve got what it takes to fulfill this prestigious honor.

“We are excited and confident in the four men that have earned the distinction of being a captain for the 2025 Towson Men’s Lacrosse team,” Nadelen said. “Being a captain requires the utmost leadership, responsibility and sacrifice for the team. These four epitomize those qualities and we are excited to work closely with them all season!”

This is nothing new to midfield graduate students Ray Glass and Josh Webber, who repped the captain patch last season. Glass has been a prominent member of the faceoff unit for two years now, while Webber was recognized as a 2023 All-CAA Second Team member.

Chop Gallagher and Conor Spagnolli are being recognized as captains for the first time this season. Gallagher notched 23 goals and 22 assists last season, contributing highly to the Tiger’s elite midfield line.

Spagnolli, the lone senior, was named to the 2025 Preseason All-CAA team. The long pole notched 34 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers last season, and was a key piece to Towson’s #2 ranked scoring defense.

Towson takes on Baltimore rival Johns Hopkins in season opener today at 6 p.m.