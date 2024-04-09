Towson men’s lacrosse head coach named U.S. men’s U20 national team head coach

By Cam Bonner, contributing writer

Shawn Nadelen, head coach for the Towson men’s lacrosse team, was selected as the U.S. Men’s U20 National team head coach.

Nadelen will start the position by holding tryouts for the team on June 28-30 and will end in the championship game. The game will be held in Seogwipo, South Korea in 2025.

This will not be Nadelen first go around being around for the U.S. Men’s National team; he played with the U.S. senior men’s team in 2010, where he won gold, beating the Canada men’s lacrosse team 12-10 in Manchester, England.

“It’s just a great honor and something I’m extremely excited about and humbled to be able to serve USA Lacrosse in this capacity,” Nadelen said in the USA Lacrosse press release. “Being able to achieve the opportunity to represent your country as a player was something I was fortunate to have. There’s no better honor and now as a coach to be able to do it is just surreal.”

Nadelen and the Tigers are currently sitting at the top of the CAA with a record of 8-3 and are ranked 18th in the country. Being the head coach at Towson for 13 years, he has led the Tigers to five CAA championships and an NCAA playoff berth.

Nadelen was also named coach of the year by USILA after leading the Tigers to a NCAA semifinals game in 2017, which has only been done one time in Towson history. In 2019, Nadelen led the Tigers to be the number-one ranked team in the country.

Nadelen was also a college lacrosse player at Johns Hopkins University. He earned all-American honors in 2001 and played both as a midfielder and close defenseman. He helped to bring the Blue Jays to the NCAA Semifinals during his time in college.

After college, Nadelen went to play professional lacrosse in the Major Lacrosse League and the National Lacrosse League spanning over 10 seasons. While playing in the pros, he raked in three championships in the MLL’s Chesapeake Bayhawks.

Nadelen and the Tigers will take on Hampton on the road on April 13 at 12 p.m.