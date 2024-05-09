Towson men’s lacrosse wins CAA Championship for the first time since 2019

By Cam Bonner, staff writer

It was a wet and gloomy day at Johnny Unitas Stadium, however, that did not stop the Towson Tigers from winning the CAA Championship in a dominating fashion with a score of 15-6, against the Delaware Blue Hens.

Both of the teams came out ready to play at the beginning of the first quarter. The Tigers and the Hens were aggressive, competitive and strong.

With 7:49 left in the first quarter, Chop Gallagher scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Nick DeMaio. After that goal, the Tigers started to go on a roll scoring another three goals with Alex Vieni ripping a beautiful shot at the end of the quarter

The Blue Hens came back with a goal right on their own at the start of the second quarter but that didn’t stop the Tiger’s momentum. Bode Maurer scored a behind-the-back goal that sent the bench and the crowd roaring. Moments after it was an illegal body check by a Delaware defenseman that would eventually lead to another Towson goal, a feed pass from DeMaio to Vieni caused the lead to go to 6-2.

With five seconds left in the first half, Mikey Weisshaar scored a goal that furthered the lead going into halftime. The tale of the first was the Tiger’s ferocious ride and stifling defense which caused Delaware to have nine failed clears and only six shots on goal, and to add a whopping 14 turnovers.

The third quarter was much of the same for the Tiger’s offense and defense with a yard sale from Colby Barsz, All-CAA’s first first-team defenseman. Vieni once again scored another goal, from the top left corner. Then, the Blue Hen came back with one of their own.

Maurer scored his fourth goal of the day which broke a CAA tournament record of the most goals by a single player. With 2:47 left in the third quarter, Weisshaar scored another goal where he celebrated as he stepped over the Delaware defender. Gallagher and Weisshaar had back-to-back goals that ended the quarter with the score being 14-4.

In the fourth quarter, the Blue Hens were still showing heart by scoring their last goal of the game. However, that didn’t stop the Tiger’s explosive offense from scoring with their last goal coming from Josh Webber.

The Towson Tigers Men’s Lacrosse team went undefeated in conference play. They dominated in every fashion of the game with faceoff wins and offensive and defensive play. Their 2024 season record was 13-3 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

The Tigers will travel to Syracuse, New York to take on No. 4 Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.