Towson Overcomes Hofstra in Thrilling Second-Half Comeback

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

The Towson Tigers continued their CAA play at home, taking on the Hofstra Pride in a thrilling matchup. Riding the momentum of back-to-back wins, the Tigers entered the game prepared for a tough fight while focusing on improving their shooting efficiency and addressing defensive challenges.

The first half opened up with an uncharacteristically fast start from the Tigers, as Messiah Jones sank a three-point jumper just 20 seconds into the game. However, their momentum was quickly stalled by Hofstra’s strong defensive efforts, forcing two defensive rebounds and keeping the score tight at 5-5.

“We knew coming in, they had the number one defense in the conference up to this point,” said guard Nendah Tarke. “We have to trust our work and eventually, you keep doing the right things and it’ll break through.”

Towson responded with a highlight-reel dunk from Tarke, capitalizing on an opponent turnover. The teams traded baskets and turnovers until Hofstra broke away with a ten-point run, extending their lead to 23-15. Despite Towson’s attempts to regain control, Hofstra’s defense stifled their offense for much of the half. However, the Tigers closed the half on a high note, as Jones made a fast-break steal and layup. Towson entered halftime trailing by nine, 41-32.

While Towson showed improvements in shooting and on-court communication, smaller mistakes remained evident. The Tigers’ ongoing struggles with ball control, focus and defensive discipline continued to cost them, exemplified by Hofstra’s impressive 70.8% shooting performance in the first half.

“I think we were hemorrhaging there,” said Head Coach, Pete Skerry when asked about the Tigers first half execution. “I mean to give up 71% in the first half is obscene. So we needed to respond in the second half.”

Energized by the home crowd at TU Arena, the Tigers came out and did just that in the second half, scoring 13 points to Hofstra’s six and cutting the split to just two. The teams continued to trade blows until a three-point jumper from Hofstra extended their lead to five with 4:39 remaining.

With the game hanging in the balance, Tyler Tejada’s missed pull-up jumper led to two offensive rebounds and a clutch second-chance three-pointer from Dylan Williamson, turning the game into a nail-biter. Three free throws from Jones gave Towson a narrow 59-58 edge with just 1:07 left. Hofstra answered with two free throws of their own, but the Tigers closed out the game with a decisive six-point run, securing a 65-60 victory.

Jones, Tejada, and Tarke delivered a strong performance, leading their Tigers to their third victory of the 2025 season, with Jones achieving a season-high 12 points.

The Tigers aim to extend their winning streak to four on Saturday, Jan. 17, when they face the Stony Brook Seawolves at home at TU Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.