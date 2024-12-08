Towson Plays Complete Game in Win Over American University

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer and Waindim Tufoin, Staff Writer

Following a loss against UMBC, the Towson Tigers take on American University in a non-conference matchup hoping to get a win before their extended break.

The Tigers would quickly assert their dominance by taking an early 13-point lead. This lead would continue to extend for Towson as they were able to connect on shots and seemed to finally be playing at their own pace.

Forward AJ Jenkins and Khady Leye would finish the first quarter with six points each, and the Tigers would find themselves above American 25-12.

An exciting putback finish from guard Semaya Turner would get things going for the Tigers in the second quarter. Guard Aminata Diakite would then sink in a triple for Towson, followed by two more layups from Leye to further the lead. A jumper from India Johnston would bring the score to 39-18 with just four minutes left in the half.

Towson would keep the momentum going, now up by 22 points. A three from Johnston followed by two layups split between Leye and Diakite would seal the second quarter with a score of 50-27. Leye and Diakite would lead the team in points going into the second half, both emerging into double digits.

Bristol would score the first three buckets for the Tigers to start the third quarter. Towson would then stretch their lead to 25, taking advantage of the Eagles missed shots and turnovers. Leye would add four more points for the Tigers, now boasting 16.

The Tigers would finish the third quarter with a score of 61-42, leading American.

Jordan Wakefield would drain a three-pointer dished to her by India Johnston to start the fourth quarter that would excite the crowd at TU Arena. Johnston would then connect on a jumper in the paint, followed by three fast break layups split between Johnston, Leye, and Turner. Jenkins would add a put-back of her own to put the Tigers up by 30, a first for this season.

Caydence Hadley would add four off the bench for the Tigers to close out the game. Towson’s energy throughout this game would help them finish with the win with a final score of 89-62.

The Tigers played their best defense of the season as American shot 30% from the field and 20% from three. Towson forced 24 turnovers, 12 of them being steals.

“I promise if we stick together and y’all stick with us, don’t count us out,” said Head Coach, Laura Harper. “We’re figuring it out.”

Four Tigers scored over double digits, including Leye, who recorded her second double-double of the season, ending the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Aminata Diakite would also earn her first double-double as a Tiger, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Every day is a new day. I came in every day feeling good,” said Leye. “My teammates have my back every single time.”

Other leaders for Towson included India Johnston, who ended with 13 points and a game-high five assists. Jenkins would shoot 4-4 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line, ending the game with 13 points.

The Tigers have an extended break in which they hope to improve and continue to grow as a team.

“We’re going to be running a training camp, so we can figure ourselves out,” said Harper. “Points of emphasis are our turnovers, our free throw shooting and just maintaining and getting shots.”

Towson’s next game is at TU Arena against the Columbia Lions on December 29th at 1 p.m.