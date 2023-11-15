Towson SGA to host semesterly safety walk Thursday

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

The Towson University Student Government Association, in collaboration with the Office of Public Safety, will host its semesterly safety walk Thursday evening.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Plaza, walkers will identify areas across campus that could be improved in terms of lighting, accessibility and walkability, the Instagram post announcing the walk said.

Insufficient lighting has been a long term concern on campus and remains a focal point during these walks.

Requests to increase lighting around Newell Den resulted in the installation of some additional lights, and the lighting to surround the new College of Health Professions building will help brighten the area, a Towson spokesperson said in an email Wednesday.

Additionally, she said the grassy area by Linthicum Hall — dubbed “the beach” — has also seen the installation of new lights after last semester’s safety walk.

