Towson Snaps Six Game Losing Streak with a Win over Bryant

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor and Waindim Tufoin, Staff Writer

After last year’s loss to the Bryant University Bulldogs in double overtime and six losses in a row, the Tigers were looking for redemption.

From the beginning, this was a very physical game, both teams catching personal fouls within the first five minutes. Towson and Bryant went back and forth. With the score tied at eight,

Towson would start to create a lead through team basketball. Ball movement created good shots for the Tigers, and they would take a 22-11 lead.

“I thought the ball moved really well today,” said Head Coach Pat Skerry. “We’re trying to tell the guys, when the ball moves, the scoreboard moves.”

Towson would continue to move the ball as they looked to extend the lead, but with two turnovers and a couple of missed shots, Bryant was able to cut into the lead. Towson would take a 33-28 lead into halftime.

Guard Tyler Tejada led Towson in scoring at halftime with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Forward Tomiwa Sulaiman provided the Tigers with energy by crashing the glass and playing good defense. He ended the half with seven rebounds.

The second half started with Bryant in control as the Bulldogs star guard, Earl Timberlake, would lead Bryant to a 39-35 lead. The Bulldogs’ lead would get as high as 48-41 before the Tigers went on a run to cut the lead and eventually tied the game at 55.

In the last 10 minutes, forward Caleb Embeya would take on the challenge of guarding Timberlake. A turning point for the Tigers as Embeya made Timberlake work for his points. He caused a turnover and blocked a layup attempt by Timberlake.

“Caleb really, in the last 10 minutes, did a tremendous job on him, being disciplined and playing with length.”

To close out the game, guard Dylan Williamson would score a layup with two minutes and 50 seconds left to put Towson up 67-61. This would be the last field goal made for the Tigers for the rest of the game.

Bryant would score four straight, but free throws from Tejada and Sulaiman would close the game out as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 70-65. Tejada ended the game with 18 points and five rebounds while Sulaiman led the game with 11 rebounds and chipped in 10 points, leading the Tigers to a much-needed win after losing six straight.

“We needed it,” said Sulaiman. “We’ve had some tough losses. A lot of things we wish we could change, but we just gotta take it one game at a time.”

The Tigers will bring in the new year with CAA conference play as they travel to play North Carolina Wilmington on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.