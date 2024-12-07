Towson Struggles To Close Gap Against UMBC, Falls Short 65-60 

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer, and Nayeli Alonzo, Contributing Writer

Coming off of their first win last weekend against Youngstown State, the 1-7 Towson Tigers now face off against UMBC in hopes of starting a positive streak for their season.

The Tigers started out hot, making a statement in the first minutes of the game. After nine straight from Towson, the Retrievers from UMBC would look to a timeout as they trailed 12-5.



After timeout, the Retrievers would rally back, taking a one point lead over Towson. Khady Leye would answer with a jumper in the paint, but UMBC would respond and close out the first quarter three points above the Tigers.

Bristol and Leye would each drop in a layup to start the second quarter, but the Retrievers would extend their lead, 29-20. Towson would give up a number of turnovers which helped UMBC to remain on top, now above the Tigers by 10.

Deja Bristol would then make a contested layup, earning herself the foul, but unable to connect on her free throw, leaving the Tigers trailing. The first half would end with a score of 36-25 in favor of the Retrievers from UMBC.

Towson would need to get something going offensively in the third quarter to remain a threat against UMBC. After a turnover from the Retrievers, Semaya Turner would score on a fast break to start things for the Tigers.

The energy seemed to be dwindling within the Tigers, as they trailed the Retrievers by as much as 17 points in the third quarter. The enthusiasm would lift, however, after key layups were made for the Tigers to put them into a better position going into the fourth.

The Tigers would finish the third quarter within six of UMBC, following an exciting buzzer beater from the logo by freshman Sharia Baynes which electrified the crowd at TU Arena.

A change of pace in the fourth quarter would ensue for Towson. A successful drive finished by India Johnston would have the crowd on their feet. UMBC would take a thirty second timeout as the Tigers were now within four, with a score of 55-51.

Khady Leye, who is leading the Tigers in scoring for this game, was able to deliver another made jumper and a layup for Towson. A fast break layup from Baynes followed by her grabbing a defensive rebound and feeding it to Jordan Wakefield for three would bring Towson within one point.

After some back and forth fouls, UMBC would sink two free throws to finish the game with a final score of 65-60. Leaders for Towson were Khady Leye who packed a punch off the bench with 17 points, Deja Bristol with 14 points, and Jordan Wakefield added 11 rebounds on top of seven points.

The Tigers next game will be held at home against non-conference opponent American University on Saturday, December 7th, at 3:30 p.m.