Towson students grapple with parents possibly losing federal jobs

By Kendra Bryant, Arts & Life Deputy Editor

As the Student Government Association President, Edmund Rhynes II completes his daily tasks, he takes a glimpse at the mini-U.S. Senate stress ball sitting on the corner of his desk. It was a gift he received from his 2024 summer internship on Capitol Hill.

There he participated in discussions preparing for what’s to come with a new presidential administration. Yet, Rhynes never suspected the changes would hit so close to home.

Rhynes and other Towson University students fear their parents will fall victim to the layoffs of federal jobs. On Feb. 13, the Trump Administration began eliminating over 200,000 government jobs, including a reduction of over 1,500 jobs at the Department of Education.

“To have a parent working for the government is such a frantic feeling right now,” Rhynes said.

He first discovered the layoffs while casually scrolling on X, formerly known as Twitter. Alarmed, he immediately called his father, Edmund Rhynes Sr., to see if he still had a job.

Rhynes Sr., a military veteran, has dedicated 10 years to working in the government as an Equity Employment Opportunity Officer. His job is at risk because it falls under the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion sector.

The recent executive order Ending Radical Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing outlines efforts to remove DEI initiatives in federal companies.

Federal jobs have provided thousands of employment opportunities for African Americans, especially in Rhynes’ hometown, La Plata, MD., located in the DMV area which includes the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

“Government jobs helped to establish the Black middle class. Not only in the DMV, but around the country,” Towson University American Politics professor Donn Worgs said.

Rhynes said these attacks are rooted in anti-civil rights motives.

“I believe Washington is trying to say that there’s not much of a need for DEI focused, or any form of civil rights roles in the government,” Rhynes said. “I would say they’re very important, not only for the people working in those roles, but those who benefit from them as well.”

The situation has given Rhynes a deeper understanding of leadership and the consequences of rushed decision-making.

“Moving too quickly in leadership positions can put a lot of people at risk,” he said.

Beyond his duties as SGA President, Rhynes also carries the weight of being the eldest sibling of two. He feels a great responsibility to keep a strong face for his family.

His father reassured him that everything would be ok, and there’s no need to worry.

“We often only think about the number of people this is affecting,” Worgs said. “But we never think about the stories behind the numbers, the way students and their families are being impacted.”

Senior public health major Asata Young shares a similar experience to Rhynes. Her mother works for the Department of Labor.

“I’m always connecting and checking in on my mom, she tells me everything is going to be okay and I’m choosing to believe in that,” Young said. “We’re resilient, it just sucks that we have to be.”

Towson launched an Opportunities for Federal Workers page on its website this week. Federal employees who’ve been impacted by workforce reductions are encouraged to pursue TU employment opportunities, graduate programs and pursue teaching degrees if they wish to teach in their field of study.

The page also has links to Towson’s Faculty & Staff Emergency Fund and how to get onto Towson’s benefit plans for employee’s who used to be covered under other family member’s benefits.

Students can consult the Financial Aid Office to reevaluate aid packages if a parent has had a significant reduction in family income since filing the FAFSA.

As the layoffs continue, Towson students find ways to remain positive.

“Although it’s been hard to carry this weight of uncertainty,” Rhynes said while glancing at his stress ball. “My family and I have been finding true optimism in prayer.”