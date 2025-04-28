Towson suicide prevention walk sees large turnout

By Alisha Schruefer, Contributing Writer

Towson University’s Counseling Center held its annual Hope Walks Here walk for suicide prevention this Saturday. The Counseling Center partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the event.

The walk aims to raise awareness about the ways students can get involved in efforts to prevent suicide, and share strategies students can take to improve their mental health.

Participants lined up at 11:30 a.m. at Tiger Plaza and looped around campus for the walk. Over 150 people attended and the event raised over $6,000 for suicide prevention efforts.

Many students from Towson clubs, organizations, as well as local businesses and mental health centers sponsored the event to show their support for the cause.

The walk raises money for suicide prevention efforts in joint collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, known as AFSP. It’s Out of the Darkness Campus Walks are meant to engage students specifically in suicide prevention.

“This walk was designed for the purpose of bringing mental health awareness to light, and recognizing the efforts of organizations like AFSP, and the important work they do to help stop suicide,” Amber Walser, the counseling center’s coordinator of anxiety and depression services, said.

Organizer Jaclyn Coates, who works at TUNE, and colleagues started this event nine years ago. For her, the best way to combat suicide on campus is getting involved in activities like the Hope Walks Here walk and spreading the word through student orgs.