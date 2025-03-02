Towson Throws Early Lead, Falls in Extra Innings to Colgate, 13-12

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

The Tigers were unable to keep up with a late dominant run from the Colgate Raiders, and ultimately fell in extra innings.

Freshman pitcher Olivia Trombley showcased a promising start in the first inning featuring two strikes out, leaving Colgate scoreless through the second.

Towson was able to tally a run in the first inning, accredited to a Cara Bohner single which brought Jenna Giattino home. In the second, however, Giattino would strike out looking, closing out the inning with runners on base.

Colgate freshmen Lily Halsku and Analisa Rafaelli were able to deliver two single home runs in the third inning, and the Raiders continued to keep their bats active, putting multiple runners on base. A caught pop-fly would end this run, however, putting the Tigers back at the plate.

The third inning featured a Tiger takeover as Cara Bohner and Kristin Toland each delivered singles, both advancing off of a groundout by Briyana Wright, then brought home by Grace Franczyk who hit a single through the right side. Then, a home run from Isabella Canesi brought Franczyk home.

After a pitching change, Elizabeth Yoskowitz, who was hit by a pitch, made her way home after Alyssa Myint tripled to right center, giving the Tigers the 5-2 lead.

Back on the mound, Trombley delivered a third strike out to start the fourth, and two fly outs to center field closed out Colgate’s chance at answering the Tigers.

Toland hit a triple to right center, and Bohner brought her home on an RBI double. Wright then grounded out to shortstop, bringing Bohner home, giving the Tigers two runs for the inning.

Colgate finally began asserting themselves after the Tigers made a pitching change for freshman pitcher Kayla Pilson. Pilson delivered five straight balls to start and then gave up a three run homer that brought the Raiders within two of the Tigers.

The Raiders tied it up in the seventh with a two run homerun. Towson would try to fight back, managing two hits in the seventh inning, but unable to score, which led the teams into an eighth inning.

With Cadence Williams on the mound, Colgate freshman Haluska delivered her second home run which brought another runner home. The Tigers were able to counter with a Franczyk double to center field that brought home two runners, tying the game at 10 apiece.

Colgate stretched it again in the 9th with Williams giving up three hits, and 3 RBI’s, making the score 13-10 and giving the Tigers one more chance to fight back.

Bohner doubled to center field for the Tigers, bringing in two runners, and making it a one point game. With two outs, Wright would go down swinging, striking out and giving Colgate the 13-12 win.

This closed out the first of the Tigers two matches of the day, as they looked to Bryant immediately preceding this match.

Towson will continue their play at TU Softball Field tomorrow March 1, at 3 p.m. against Bryant.