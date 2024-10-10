Towson Tigers Aim for Back-to-Back Wins Under Coach Shinnick: A Year Two Progress Report

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

This weekend, the Towson Tigers take on Norfolk State to win back-to-back games for the first time since Head Coach, Pete Shinnick, arrived. But before this next game, it was only fitting that the Towerlight should sit down with him for a year two update.

Shinnick, the son of Don Shinnick, the former Baltimore Colt, made his return to Baltimore in 2022 after previously coaching at the University of West Florida, and has made his mark. About halfway through his second season, it’s become noticeably clear that the team he first met in 2022 and the team we now know in 2024 are quite different.

“I’ve been doing this a long time; I have a pretty good routine,” said Shinnick. “I think it was more our guys getting comfortable with how we do things and why we do things, which I think has gotten us where we wanted to be.”

In years prior, one of the Tigers struggles has always been penalties. But in the last two years under Shinnick, penalties have been reduced 46%. This allowed the Tigers to touch the endzone more often and put more points on the board.

“I’ve got a great coaching staff. I like working with them. It’s great for all us to be on the same page and thinking the same way,” said Shinnick. “It’s always been a team effort.”

In the past two years under Coach Shinnick, there has been a rather noticeable change in play, wins and even the team’s morale. When you watch the team closely, even in practice, they are more disciplined and united.

“I just watched last year’s game and then watched last week’s game, and we’re a completely different team. We are playing differently and playing with more energy,” said Shinnick. “We just gotta be smarter. It’s about how you control your emotions.”

Coach still maintains the lofty expectations he has for his players, on and off the field. But the same questions remain: What’s next for the Tigers and how will they continue to improve?

Shinnick says he will continue to ensure his team stays focused and driven, improving on the offensive line, and using the talent he has.

“They are playing extremely well. And we have three really good runningbacks and I think they are playing at an exceedingly high level,” said Shinnick. “But when you block well and you run hard, good things take place.”

Towson will be on the road in Norfolk, VA on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.