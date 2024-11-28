Towson Tigers’ Late Surge Falls Short Against Liberty Flames, 64-57

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

Following an 0-5 start to their season, the Tigers now face off against the 2-2 Liberty Flames, looking to turn something around in their season.

A rocky start by the Tigers would find themselves in a 14-2 deficit of the Flames from Liberty University. The Tigers would struggle offensively with taking care of the ball and shooting just 1-7 from the field, until Aminat Diakite was able to drain a three pointer to bring life back to the Tigers.

Towson would finally build some momentum back and begin putting up points. Semaya Turner finished one at the rim, followed by a jumper from freshman Shariah Baynes, who has had to step up big time for the Tigers.

“You’re putting guards that were not in decision making positions to now be primary ball handlers and decision makers,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “So ultimately, again, I’m proud of what we’ve done, how we progress within our offense, and I think that there’s just continual improvements and strides that we’re going to keep making.”

Deja Bristol would sink two free throws to end the quarter, narrowing the Flames lead to six with a score of 18-12.

Diakite was able to get things going for the Tigers in the second quarter with another made jumper. Two minutes would pass without scoring on either end of the floor, following turnovers and fouls on both sides. Towson’s Jordan Wakefield would make both of her free throws to end the drought, but Liberty would follow with eight straight points of their own.

Towson continued to lag far behind the Flames, failing to score for four consecutive minutes. After struggling to make basic layups, there was a noticeable shift in energy as the Tigers slowed down.

Though the Tigers managed seven steals on the Flames, they could not finish offensively, shooting just 1-15 in the second quarter. Towson would end the half with a score of 31-19, trailing behind Liberty, and would need a stronger second half to bring themselves back into the game.

Towson’s India Johnston was able to hit a jumper to start things for the Tigers in the third quarter. A steal by Khady Leye would result in a made two-pointer from Baynes. India Johnston was able to grapple a steal and get a three to go for Towson, turning the energy around inside of TU Arena.

Diakite would then knock down a three of her own, assisted by Johnston who seemed to be fueled by the energy. Towson was now within four of Liberty.

The Tigers started to gain traction, but the chemistry continued to lack on the floor. Despite a made jumper by Baynes and a free throw from Turner, the Tigers would not score for the rest of the quarter, ending it with a score of 45-32 before they headed into the fourth.

The Tigers would come out strong, taking the first nine points for themselves. An excited bench would revive the Tigers spirits as they were now back within five. With just five minutes left, Towson would need to make something happen. Johnston would float one in but the Tigers were still at a deficit.

Baynes was able to hit a corner three to bring Towson within four. The Tigers would earn a series of free throws to help bring them to a tie, which had Tigers fans on their feet. With just shy of three minutes left, however, Towson would have to execute smart defense and score quickly if they wanted to come out on top.

Towson made multiple last minute efforts to stop the clock but Liberty would extend their lead from the line. Johnston would finish a shot in the paint through contact, but was unable to convert the free throw, preventing the Tigers from closing the gap with the Flames.

The game would end in favor of Liberty University with a final score of 64-57, despite the tough fight from Towson in the second half.

India Johnston led the team with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Freshman standout guard Sharia Baynes contributed 12 points for the Tigers.

The Tigers will head to Puerto Rico next weekend for a series of games in the Puerto Rico Clásico, and will return home to face UMBC on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.