Towson Tigers Ready to Prove Themselves in 2025 CAA Baseball

By: Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor

Football dominated the fall sunlight, but it is time to hand off the shine to America’s pastime. Trade in your pigskin for leather and your football pads for a bat.

Something special is in the air once mid-February rolls around. People who are anxiously awaiting that special day, have had it circled on their calendars since last June. Of course, that day being none other than the start of the college baseball season!

The Tigers 2024 campaign did not live up to the teams expectations. With a team ERA (earned run average) of 7.50 and leading the CAA with 334 walks is unacceptable. Posting a team OBP (on-base percentage) of .351 and OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .727 is not going to win games in the CAA, this season must be attacked differently.

“We got a little bit of a different makeup,” said Head Coach Matt Tyner. “First and foremost, this is probably the most cohesive unit that I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of.”

Tyner believes this team has the makings of a competitive team. The pitching staff is mostly running it back from last year, adding in a few transfers. A nearly set-in-stone infield featuring three all-CAA preseason honors players. In one of the most competitive conferences in college baseball, the Tigers are looking to make their leap back to winning baseball.

On the Bump

The most crucial upgrade Towson needs to make this season is their pitching consistency. In 2023, the Tigers pitching staff set the school record in strikeouts with 433. Last year, that number did decrease to 369. In 2023, Towson walked 282 hitters, versus the 334 they walked in 2024. With a lineup that is losing two big bats in former players, Elijah Dickerson and Bryce Frederick, the pitching staff simply must do a better job at throwing strikes.

“Obviously we got to lessen the amount of walks,” said Tyner. “A little bit more command in the strike zone is gonna be imperative for our success on the mound, but I think we have the right guys to do it.”

The “guys” that Tyner is referring to is a pitching staff with several key faces returning. Last year’s team strikeout and innings pitched leader Max Simpson is returning for his senior season. Nate Nabholz, who was second on the team in ERA, is returning to the rotation. Growth from their veterans is crucial.

The Tigers bolstered their staff with the help of some transfers as well. The incoming group is headlined by, junior Jace Cunnane, transferring from Lackawanna College. In 40 innings of work last season Cunnane recorded 41 strikeouts enroute to a 5-3 record.

“He can fill up the strike zone. He’s gonna come at you and beg you to hit one of his pitches rather than one of yours,” said Tyner.

Another new face to look out for is, junior Dutch Deprospero, from Hood College. In his sophomore season, Deprospero pitched to a 2.35 ERA across 10 appearances, nine of which were starts.

“He’s got a five-pitch mix, man,” said Tyner. “That’s gonna be tough for hitters to hit in this arena.”

If you are looking for an under the radar name for the season, look no further than Jonathan Rosario, a junior from County College of Morris.

“Secret weapon… he kind of went unnoticed last year,” said Tyner. “He could be electric.”

Rosario boasts a 11.7 K/9 (strikeout per 9 innings) but is coming off a torn hip labrum from last season.

The Starting Nine

On the offensive side of the ball, Towson is losing two key bats from their lineup in Dickerson and Frederick. Dickerson led nearly every offensive category for the Tigers last year and Frederick led the team in home runs. Tyner believes that his staff has brought in the right guys to fill those gaps.

“With the addition of Ahalt and the addition of D’Alessandro, I think they’re filled,” said Tyner.

Tyner is referring to two transfers from the offseason, the first of which is Brett Ahalt. Ahalt is a redshirt senior transferring from High Point University. Ahalt was second team all-conference in 2023 and boasts a .303 career batting average. He primarily plays in the outfield.

The second player Tyner referenced was Max D’Alessandro, a junior transferring from RCSJ Gloucester in New Jersey. D’Alessandro won the NJCAA Division II National Championship with the Roadrunners in 2024. He had a .347/.520/.818 slash line (batting average/on-base/slugging) last year, good enough for a 1.330 OPS. D’Alessandro also primarily plays in the outfield.

In the infield, the story is different. Towson is retaining most of their starters from last year, featuring three preseason all-conference honorees.

The focal point of the infield is redshirt senior Jordan Peyton. Coming off winning defensive player of the year in the New England League over the summer, Peyton was named to the preseason All-CAA team. Last season Peyton hit .336 and knocked in 46 RBI’s (runs batted in). He is the exact shortstop you need to build a team around.

The other two infielders who received preseason honors were Casey Bishop and Taye Robinson, who were both named to the preseason All-CAA honorable mention team. Bishop, who missed a large chunk of last season to injury, is looking to rebound after a tough season.

“It wasn’t the year I wanted, but with that injury, I kind of learned just to deal with failure,” said Bishop. “Just having that in the back of my mind, going forwards, is kind of a huge for me just to deal with the ups and downs of the season.”

On the hot corner, Robinson is looking to build off a solid redshirt freshman season. Robinson hit .310 with seven doubles in his campaign. He will be looking to split time with junior transfer Ethan Brand from Orange Coast College who is a career .307 hitter.

The collective strength of this infield is their defense. New assistant coach Joel Aviña is a main factor in those lofty expectations. Peyton, who was coached by Aviña in the New England League, has seen his impact on the team in just a couple short months.

“I think having a guy with his knowledge of the infield is super beneficial for us,” said Peyton. “We saw it in the fall with the workouts that he took us through. They were very intense and have prepped us to be able to play to the best of our ability.”

How do we Get Back to Partying Like it is 2013?

That is the question on everyone’s mind. It will not be an easy task, as the CAA features three teams that were in the top 50 in RPI according to the NCAA at the end of last season. There is an abundance of talent in the conference, and the Tigers will have to overcome that if they want to play in the postseason. Tyner believes that this group is up for the challenge.

“The level of energy is a lot higher,” said Tyner. “If you got a bunch of guys that are buying in, then, you know, you don’t have limitations.”

Towson may lack the high-end talent that other teams in the conference have. Tyner and his staff are aware of this, and how it changes how they gameplan for the season.

“We don’t have a superstar per se,” said Tyner. “It’s the first time in a while where we’ve had some depth one through nine.”

So, the answer to that question? Playing as a complete team.

When the offense is having an off day, the pitching must execute enough to keep the offense in the game. When the pitching staff cannot get in a rhythm, Tigers bats will have the beat the cover off the ball.

On paper it sounds easy. In reality, it is going to be an immense challenge. It is up to Tyner and his new coaching staff and the players to overcome the challenges ahead of them.

Towson Baseball will kick off their regular season in Hagerstown, MD against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.