Towson University celebrates 15th president Mark Ginsberg with welcome reception 

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

Approximately 500 Towson University faculty, staff and students gathered Wednesday afternoon in the University Union to celebrate Towson’s 15th president, Mark Ginsberg, at a welcome reception hosted by the Office of University Promotions & Events.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Ginsberg told The Towerlight. “To have this many people from the Towson community — it’s energizing.”

Provost Melanie Perreault, who served as interim-president, gave opening remarks and shared her experience getting to know Ginsberg.

“I know that all of you will find him to be a leader with the highest integrity whose values perfectly align with those of Towson University, and who has the energy and the vision to take this university forward in the coming years,” she said.

In a speech, Ginsberg expressed gratitude for Perreault’s assistance in his transition to the university. He said he has recently been spending at least one day per week on campus.

Ginsberg outlined some key points of focus for his tenure, which began on Monday. These included understanding the context of the university and establishing best practices, especially as Towson gets closer to achieving R2-Doctoral Carnegie Classification.

An R2 status would designate the university as a research institution, The Towerlight reported.

“I think my job first and foremost is to help a great university to becoming a greater university,” Ginsberg said.

A University System of Maryland search committee, led by Regent Ellen Fish, selected Ginsberg in July to replace Kim Schatzel, who left Towson for the University of Louisville in February.

“It was a thorough search,” University System Chancellor Jay Perman said in an interview. “It was a search with energy. We had wonderful candidates and in the end, we’re so fortunate to have Dr. Ginsberg.”

Ginsberg said he is going on a listening tour across campus. The listening tour has the stated goals of “reaching, talking with, and listening to as many students, faculty, staff, alumni, partners and friends of the university as possible,” according to a webpage by the Office of the President.

Events will be hosted as part of the tour until the end of the spring semester.

Ginsberg’s formal inauguration will take place in the spring, Perreault said.

