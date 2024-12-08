Towson University installs geothermal test wells outside Stephens Hall

By Victoria Rivera, Contributing Writer

Geothermal test wells have been placed outside of Stephens Hall to see if there is potential for heat energy to power the area. If sufficient heat energy is found, it can be used to heat and cool buildings around campus in an energy efficient and cost effective way. The wells were first dug a couple of months ago and are expected to be restored within the next month.

Geothermal wells use the ground heat constantly supplied from deep within the earth to heat and cool buildings. Implementing them can be more expensive than a mechanical unit, but overtime much less expensive to upkeep.

“They are also carbon neutral, so it helps us to reduce our carbon emissions on campus, as opposed to using a fossil fuel for heating and cooling,” Director of Design and Construction Services, David Mayhew said.

The first well, dug on the side of Stephens Hall, is about 500 feet deep. And the second, in front of Stephens Hall, is about 800 feet deep.

“Both of these wells help us determine the capability of the ground underneath for a geothermal well system,” Mayhew said.

A goal of the Energy Office is to find and implement as much energy efficiency as possible around campus.

“We have a significant sized solar system on campus that we’re proud of,” Stephen Kolb, director of Energy Management, said. “Anytime you can put solar on, it helps not only the university, but it helps the community. It takes power off the grid. It removes stress from the grid.”

A particular feat for the office was the Residence Tower construction, finished in 2018. It earned the LEED Gold Certification, which recognizes a building’s commitment to sustainable energy and water practices, from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We saw a 40% energy reduction after construction, in the energy world,” Kolb said. “If you have, like, 10%, that’s good to have. Forty-percent is, like, extremely effective.”

Energy use and efficiency of every building on campus is monitored. From the data gathered, they can troubleshoot and problem solve to continue to fine tune the energy use on campus. “So, we create, like, a kind of dashboard for each building, so we can see exactly, now how much were using,” Energy Analyst Coordinator, Ghadir Sara said.

The currently under construction Smith Hall will also have a geothermal well.