Towson University president signs letter condemning government overreach in higher education

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University President Mark Ginsberg was among hundreds of higher education leaders to sign a letter last week condemning “political interference” they say is endangering academic freedom nationwide.

The public letter, A Call for Constructive Engagement, was published last week by the American Association of Colleges and Universities, known as AAC&U, which is dedicated to advancing the democratic process at institutions of higher education. It opposes the Trump administration’s recent attacks on colleges.

“We speak with one voice against the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education,” AAC&U’s statement read. “We must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses.”

The letter condemns Trump’s “coercive use of public research funds” to force colleges to comply with his administration’s new policies around cutting DEI programs, changing admissions guidelines and editing courses it deems antisemitic.

Ginsberg is one of 560 leaders of colleges and other education institutions who have signed the letter, including at least eight other Maryland-based colleges. Towson is a member of AAC&U.

The letter “reflects our shared commitment to academic freedom, open dialogue and the respectful exchange of ideas,” a Towson spokesperson told The Towerlight in an email.

In a fact sheet accompanying the letter, AAC&U said universities are open to constructive reform and don’t oppose legitimate federal oversight, but it will stand against attempts to restrict freedoms of higher education institutions.

“The widespread support this statement has garnered demonstrates that despite differences in our respective missions, there is a willingness to speak collectively and act in solidarity to defend the core principles of academic freedom, shared governance, and institutional autonomy,” AAC&U President Lynn Pasquerella said in a statement.

AAC&U is still accepting signatures in support of its statement.