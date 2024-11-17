Towson University presidential cabinet salaries
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University’s President Mark Ginsberg and his cabinet salaries are public records, The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Ginsberg and his staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request.
Ginsberg makes $633,450 annually, which is an increase from his starting salary of $600,000 from when he joined TU in 2023, according to The Towerlight. Provost Melaine Perrault is the second-highest earner of the cabinet with an annual salary of $483,728, which is an increase from her salary in October of 2022 of $386,910 as provost, The Towerlight reported.
Below are the salaries for Ginsberg and his cabinet.
|Name
|Position
|Salary
|Mark Ginsberg
|President
|$633,450
|Melaine Perrault
|Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs
|$483,728
|Benjamin Lowenthal
|Senior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|$381,762
|Steven Eigenbrot
|Director of Athletics
|$380,469
|Brian DeFlippis
|Vice President for University Advancement
|$371,589
|Steve Jones
|Senior Vice President for Campus Operations and COO
|$343,299
|Vernon Hurte
|Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life
|$343,299
|Stephanie Shea
|Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel
|$320,000
|Sean Welsh
|Vice President for University Marketing and Communications
|$285,716
|Boyd Bradshaw
|Vice President for Enrollment Management
|$280,961
|Susan Miltenberger
|Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer
|$275,988
|Patricia Bradley
|Vice President for Inclusion and Institutional Equity
|$273,291
|Daraius Irani
|Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research
|$263,492
|Sidd Kaza
|Associate Provost for Research and Dean of Graduate Studies
|$250,047
|Katie Maloney
|Associate Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy
|$234,068
|Charles Herring
|Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police
|$209,309