Towson University presidential cabinet salaries

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s President Mark Ginsberg and his cabinet salaries are public records, The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Ginsberg and his staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Ginsberg makes $633,450 annually, which is an increase from his starting salary of $600,000 from when he joined TU in 2023, according to The Towerlight. Provost Melaine Perrault is the second-highest earner of the cabinet with an annual salary of $483,728, which is an increase from her salary in October of 2022 of $386,910 as provost, The Towerlight reported.

Below are the salaries for Ginsberg and his cabinet.

NamePositionSalary
Mark GinsbergPresident$633,450
Melaine PerraultProvost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs$483,728
Benjamin LowenthalSenior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer$381,762
Steven EigenbrotDirector of Athletics$380,469
Brian DeFlippisVice President for University Advancement$371,589
Steve JonesSenior Vice President for Campus Operations and COO$343,299
Vernon HurteSenior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life$343,299
Stephanie SheaVice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel$320,000
Sean WelshVice President for University Marketing and Communications$285,716
Boyd BradshawVice President for Enrollment Management$280,961
Susan MiltenbergerAssociate Vice President and Chief Information Officer$275,988
Patricia BradleyVice President for Inclusion and Institutional Equity$273,291
Daraius IraniVice President for Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research$263,492
Sidd KazaAssociate Provost for Research and Dean of Graduate Studies$250,047
Katie MaloneyAssociate Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy$234,068
Charles HerringAssociate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police$209,309

