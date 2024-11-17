Towson University presidential cabinet salaries

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s President Mark Ginsberg and his cabinet salaries are public records, The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Ginsberg and his staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Ginsberg makes $633,450 annually, which is an increase from his starting salary of $600,000 from when he joined TU in 2023, according to The Towerlight. Provost Melaine Perrault is the second-highest earner of the cabinet with an annual salary of $483,728, which is an increase from her salary in October of 2022 of $386,910 as provost, The Towerlight reported.

Below are the salaries for Ginsberg and his cabinet.

Name Position Salary Mark Ginsberg President $633,450 Melaine Perrault Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs $483,728 Benjamin Lowenthal Senior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer $381,762 Steven Eigenbrot Director of Athletics $380,469 Brian DeFlippis Vice President for University Advancement $371,589 Steve Jones Senior Vice President for Campus Operations and COO $343,299 Vernon Hurte Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life $343,299 Stephanie Shea Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel $320,000 Sean Welsh Vice President for University Marketing and Communications $285,716 Boyd Bradshaw Vice President for Enrollment Management $280,961 Susan Miltenberger Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer $275,988 Patricia Bradley Vice President for Inclusion and Institutional Equity $273,291 Daraius Irani Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research $263,492 Sidd Kaza Associate Provost for Research and Dean of Graduate Studies $250,047 Katie Maloney Associate Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy $234,068 Charles Herring Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police $209,309