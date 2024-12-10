Towson University re-names student housing portal

By Alisha Schruefer, Contributing Writer

The Housing and Residence Life (HRL) department announced a new name for the Student Housing Gateway as part of a larger transition to a new housing management system. The new name of the portal is the Living@TU Housing Portal, and the new program will go live on Feb. 5, 2024.

According to Abbas Hill, the Director of Housing and Business Operations, this new system is “one of the best housing management systems” available to Towson University.

This new system, according to Hill, will provide more “streamlined, less stressful, and easier to navigate” services for students. There will also be improved turn-around time for billing statements to be visible on student accounts.

Students have been able to use the Student Housing Gateway to apply for housing, select rooms, submit residential forms and view other information as it pertains to residential living. Students currently living off-campus can also use the gateway to request housing.

Resident students will continue to use the old gateway for the rest of the spring semester. The full change will go into effect next semester and be used for the 2025-2026 academic year.

HRL allowed students to submit name suggestions for the new portal, then picked three options and had students vote on the final name. The final name was announced in a campus wide email on Dec. 6.

The HRL department is working closely with TU Admissions to make sure the name change is known to new, accepted and prospective Towson students.