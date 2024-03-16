Towson University student dies on campus

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

A 21-year-old Towson University student died Saturday, according to a campuswide email.

He was found unresponsive near the West Village Parking Garage early Saturday afternoon.

“There is no foul play suspected and there is no ongoing threat to the TU community,” the university statement said.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the situation as one regarding “an individual in crisis,” spokesperson Trae Corbin said Saturday.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Reach the free, 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting HELLO to 741741.

This story may be updated.