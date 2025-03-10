Towson University students’ federal aid data

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University receives funding from the government primarily through the state’s budget. However, a portion of student aid comes from federal sources. The Towerlight decided to compile data on the funds students receive from the federal government to see its scope.

Though it did not mention impact on student aid, on Friday the Department of Education and three other federal agencies announced that it’s pulling $400 million from Columbia University in grants and contracts. The announcement said it was for Columbia’s failure to combat antisemitism.

The move comes after the Trump administration said it would halt federal funds going to colleges tolerating antisemitism surrounding the war in Gaza, which started in October of 2023.

Colleges have long been linked to federal funds in the form of grants, student aid and loans. Towson receives federal funds in the form of restricted revenue. It’s primarily made up of student aid from federal sources and a few other categories. These revenues account for 10% of Towson’s 2025 budget, which comes out to $64 million.

Colleges that receive federal aid submit data annually on enrollment, institutional prices, student financial aid and more to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Congress, federal agencies and state governments rely on IPEDS data for basic information about colleges.

Breaking Down The Data

Towson IPEDS feedback reports are readily available to the public. The most recent data comes from 2023, when restricted revenue still made up 10% of the year’s budget.

For the 2022-23 academic year 35% of Towson students received federal grants and on average received $5,205. In addition, 43% of students received federal loans and received $6,334 on average.

In the same year, 34% of students received Pell Grants. Federal Pell Grants are for students who demonstrate extreme financial need and do not have to be repaid. On average Pell Grants awarded $5,205 to students.

The following graph shows the percentage of Towson students who received federal grants, loans and Pell Grants from the 2020-21 to 2022-23 academic years.

The below graph shows the average amount of money awarded to each Towson student in federal grants, loans and Pell Grants from the 2020-21 to 2022-23 academic years.