Towson Volleyball completes the weekend with a full sweep against North Carolina A&T 

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

Towson Volleyball continues their streak, taking home back-to-back wins against Aggies.

Compared to Friday’s game, the Aggies came into today’s game with a completely different attitude. They were able to answer for the Tigers strong offensive front, but energetically? The Aggies weren’t a match.

Right out of the gate, The Tiger’s own Victoria Barrett’s first touch of the ball was a kill, setting the pace for the rest of the game. The Tigers stuck to this pace throughout the first set, but the Aggies gave them a run for their money.

With opening rallies to put the score at 5-5, the Aggies were not making the same defensive mistakes seen on Friday, now able to take the lead 9-6 in the opening set. The Tigers retook the lead, 11-10, after scoring five of six, beginning a point for point matchup, resulting in a tied set.

The Tigers had an opportunity for their first set point, but lost two straight, sending it back over to the Aggies, but quickly recovered gaining two points. After tying the game once again, a kill from Zyare Abdul-Rahim gave the Tigers the opening set.

Starting off fast, the Aggies immediately took the lead in the second set, 8-3, but the Tigers had a response. Taking the Aggie lead to 12-11, two kills from Barrett and one from Rahim put the Tigers back in the game.

The Aggies would hang onto that lead until a four-point run gave the Tigers a 23-22 lead. A Barrett kill and an attacking error from the Aggies delivered the second set to the Tigers.

The third set started like the second, the Aggies grabbing the lead, but this time the Tigers were prepared, a three-point run giving them the lead, 5-3.

At 7-6, critical mistakes from the Aggies, an Ava Nakai kill, and a Sydney Stewart service ace pushed the lead to 11-6. The Tigers put up an impressive defensive front, not letting the Aggies score while they continued to rack up points.

Following a side out, another four-point run gave Towson a 19-11 lead in the set.

The Tigers closed the set on a four-point run with two kills from Erin Brother and one from Barrett, giving them the 25-13 win in the set, completing their weekend sweep, both games ending in wins, three sets to none.

Towson Volleyball is back on the road to Charleston S.C. against the Cougars on Oct.11 at 5 p.m.