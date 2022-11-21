Towson will not retain Football Head Coach Rob Ambrose

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

Towson Football’s Head Coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season, the Towson University athletics department announced Monday morning.

Ambrose’s contract expired after the conclusion of the 2022 season which ended on Nov. 19, and the athletics department decided not to retain him, according to the Director of Athletic Media Relations, Dave Vatz.

Under Ambrose’s leadership, the football program went 76-76 across 13 seasons, and made it to the FCS playoffs three times, going to the title game in 2013.

​​“After completely assessing our program, the decision has been made to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team,” said Director of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot. “I am grateful for Coach Ambrose’s hard work and dedication to his alma mater. We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

Towson has only had four head coaches in program history. Ambrose spent a total of 26 seasons with the team, serving as an assistant coach and playing for the program before beginning his tenure as head coach in 2009.

Ambrose is the second head coach to not be retained under the leadership of Eigenbrot, who started in the position in March 2022. Former Towson Field Hockey Head Coach E.A. Jackson was not retained at the conclusion of their season, the athletics department announced on Nov. 1.

In Ambrose’s final season as head coach, the program went 6-5, and ended the season on a four-game winning streak, giving them their first winning season since 2019.

Towson will begin a search for a new head coach immediately, with special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson serving as interim head.