Towson Women’s Basketball falls to Morgan State in the Battle for Greater Baltimore

By: Jake Shindel, Mitch Nazimok and Maritza Falchetti

The Towson Women’s Basketball team lost 76-48 at home against Morgan State in a game where the Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively, with Guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas ranking as the only double-digit scorer for Towson.

Guard Ja’Niah Henson led the scoring for the game with 28 points, 22 of them coming in the first half. Henson also led all players with four steals. Kornegay-Lucas finished as Towson’s leader with 14 points.

Towson was beaten on the glass, with Morgan State grabbing 42 rebounds and Towson recording 23 for the game.

“23 rebounds, that will never happen again,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “I wish I had the answer, I think that we’re human, and I think we came out flat.”

At the under-five minute timeout in the first quarter, Morgan State held an 11-4 lead behind 5/9 shooting from the field, and a balanced scoring attack. Towson played from behind for almost the entire game, with Morgan State holding a lead for over 36 minutes.

A jumper by Guard Anissa Rivera and then an and-one layup by Kornegay-Lucas led to a Morgan State timeout after the Tigers cut the deficit to four coming out of the break. The free throw was missed, but Rivera recorded a steal on Morgan State’s next possession.

Morgan State led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, led by Henson’s nine points off 4/5 shooting. For Towson, Kornegay-Lucas rounded out the first ten minutes with eight points off 2/3 shooting. As a team, Morgan State had three steals in the first quarter.

Harper called a timeout on the heels of a 6-1 run for Morgan State to open up the second quarter. A steal for Kornegay-Lucas led to two foul shots.

Towson called another timeout down 32-26 with just over a minute remaining before the half. A buzzer beater three-pointer from Henson ended the first half giving the Bears a 35-28 point lead over the Tigers.

At the half, Towson held a 60% free throw percentage, a 42.9% field goal percentage, and shot 25% from beyond the arc. Kornegay-Lucas led the team with 10 points, while Henson led all scorers with 22 at the half off 9/13 shooting. Henson also contributed three steals for the Bears.

“Going into halftime, obviously we’re trying to switch a few things,” Harper said. “I’ve never had anyone score 22 points in a half on me before. So there’s definitely a focal point there, but we were just trying to slow them down.”

Morgan State called a timeout with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, holding a 43-34 lead. At the under-five timeout, Morgan State’s lead increased to 11 despite a lack of scoring from Henson through the first six minutes of the quarter. Henson’s first points came from the line out of the timeout when she converted two free throws to put the game at a 13 point advantage.

An 8-0 run for Morgan State ended when Guard Ryann Evans hit a jumper from the baseline. The third quarter ended with Morgan State leading 58-44.

With a 64-48 lead, Morgan State called a timeout. The game ended with a win for Morgan State, 76-48 after Towson only scored four points in the final quarter. The Tigers ended the game with a field-goal percentage of 36.7%, 7.7% three-point percentage, and 64.7% free-throw percentage.

The Tigers’ next game is on Dec. 5 at home against Princeton at 7 p.m.