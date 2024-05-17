Towson Women’s basketball signs Shariah Baynes

By: Waindim Tufoin, contributing writer

Shariah Baynes and Towson Women’s Basketball has announced that she will be joining the squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Baynes, a guard at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey, averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. She scored a career-high 21 points against Blair Academy and had nine rebounds as well. She earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in her senior year. As a junior, she earned First-Team All-Conference honors by averaging 9.6 points, four assists, 2.1 steals, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Baynes is the fourth person to sign with the Tigers this spring, joining two transfers: guard Masyn Marchbanks from Samford University and forward Deja Bristol from Northeastern University, along with forward Ndeye Khady Leye from the SPIRE Institute. Each of them earned postseason awards at their last school.

They join guard Patrick Anumgba who led the Tigers with a career-high 14.4 points per game. Earning Co-CAA Player of the Week and Second Team All-CAA honors.

The Tigers are looking to continue their recent success, as they had their third straight 20-win season last year.