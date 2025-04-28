Towson women’s lacrosse athlete etches their name in history book in final collegiate game 

By Jonathan Totten, Staff Writer

Towson Women’s Lacrosse Midfielder Milana Zizakovic reached 200 career points on Saturday, April 28 against Monmouth, the seventh player ever in program history to do so.

In her final game of the season, Zizakovic finished with a career-high eight points totaling five goals and three assists to blast her way to 207 career points, nothing short of a brilliant performance on her senior day.

“She was getting denied and face guarded at times during the game,” Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Kristen Carr said. “She then had a double early slide coming to her and she was still able to maintain a lot of composure through that pressured situation and make the most out of it and make the right play at the right time, which is what special players like Mo do.”

The Alberta, Canada native played all four years at Towson and earned the rights to the Second Team All-CAA in her first year, First Team All-CAA in her sophomore year, and Second Team All-CAA once again in her junior year. Zizakovic had other strong performances this season against Delaware and William and Mary, where she posted seven points each, her previous career highs. These performances include a season high of six goals against William and Mary and a season high four assists versus Delaware.

“I just have the hard-work mentality,” Zizakovic said. “If you go hard and go to the net and take your chances, good things are bound to happen. I feel like all that work throughout practices and things you don’t see on gameday really helped me throughout my four years.”

Zizakovic was the only freshman to start all 17 games during the 2022-2023 season and finished the season ranked fifth in goals. In her sophomore season, she started in all 18 games and led the Tigers in points with 56 on a career-best 41 goals and fifth assists. In her junior year, she was one of nine Tigers to start all 16 games, led the Tigers with a career-high 58 points, and had a career-best 44 goals to lead the team. During her last hurrah, Zizakovic started in the 15 games she played, recorded 43 goals, 21 assists, and finished with a career-high 64 points on the season.

“Milana’s in a league of her own,” Carr said. “She has so much talent and skill, but the thing that drives her the most is being the best she can for the team, and whatever the team needs she’s always willing to step up.”