Towson Women’s Lacrosse blown out in CAA Championship game, falls 19-4 to Stony Brook

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

The CAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship game between No. 2 Towson and No. 1 Stony Brook was held today, a game in which Towson struggled mightily from start to finish. Towson lost the game 19-4 in front of an announced 646, the most for Towson Women’s Lacrosse this season.

The game set new records, season highs, and season lows, none of which fell in Towson’s favor. Towson scored a season-low four goals, Stony Brook scored its second-most goals this season, and the 15-goal margin of victory shattered the previous record in a CAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship set in 1999 when James Madison defeated Loyola by 11 goals.

2023 CAA Midfielder of the Year Ellie Masera led the way for the Seawolves, recording eight points on five goals and three assists. Attack Kailyn Hart also had an impressive day, recording four goals and an assist.

Towson struggled to get anything going on offense, with no player scoring more than one point.

“We just failed to get things going on our offensive end,” said Head Coach Sonia LaMonica.

LaMonica said that her team was ready, but Stony Brook played one of their best games of the season.

“I think we were ready to go; I think we were dialed in, team was focused, just credit to Stony Brook. They played one of their best games this season in watching them play all year,” LaMonica said. “Credit to them, they really came out and gave us a really hard-fought game.”

Stony Brook showed up to play early on, scoring the first seven goals of the game across the first 11 minutes of play. Masera and Hart led the way with two goals and one assist each.

Towson got on the board after a free-position goal from midfielder Milana Zizakovic to put the game at 7-1 with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Stony Brook tacked on another goal before the end of the first quarter as Towson trailed 8-1 after the first 15 minutes.

LaMonica said that while the team didn’t respond well to the early goals, she is proud of their fight.

“We didn’t come out and respond the way I would have loved, but we kept fighting. That’s a staple of our program,” LaMonica said.

The Seawolves took a ten-goal lead with 5:55 remaining before halftime which instituted a running clock. LaMonica took a timeout with her team down 13-2 and inserted goalkeeper Lindsay Posner into the game in place of starter Jo Torres. Torres would later come back in.

Towson was down 14-2 at halftime, their lowest-scoring first half of the season, and tied for the second-lowest output in either half this season. Stony Brook dominated the draw-control battle throughout the first half, winning 11 to five.

Stony Brook refused to let up, holding a 19-4 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. That lead stayed, and Stony Brook won the game, and the CAA Championship.

“We’ll move forward as a program, and we’ll be stronger for games like this in the future,” LaMonica said.