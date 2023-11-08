Towson women’s soccer team will face UNC on road in NCAA Tournament

By Sam Peterson, Senior Staff Writer

The Towson women’s soccer team will head down to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to face the Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, the Tigers achieved history, winning their first CAA Championship title in a thrilling match against the Monmouth Hawks. Towson defeated the Hawks 2-1 in a game that came down to the wire, with the 2022 CAA Goalkeeper of the Year Riley Melendez making a game-winning save to secure the win.

The Tigers have achieved a 15-2-2 program record for the most wins in a season.

Towson’s prolific offense led the CAA in goals this year with 42 and had the top three goal scorers in senior forward Nia Christopher, senior forward Jasmine Hamid and senior midfielder Phoebe Canoles.

The Tiger defense has been anchored by Melendez who was named CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after Towson’s win. Melendez and the Tiger defense have been a brick wall this year, earning nine shutouts, with Melendez making 56 saves this year, seven coming in the CAA Championship.

UNC holds an overall record of 10-1-8 and has gone 7-1-3 at home. The Tar Heels have scored 39 goals this season and have four players with double-digit points. The UNC defense has only allowed 14 goals and has nine shutouts.

The match between the Tigers and the Tar Heels will kick off on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.