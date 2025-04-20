Towson’s 105th SGA administration elected

By Morgan Lane, Contributing Writer

The Student Government Association announced its elected candidates for its 105th administration on Thursday after two days of polling. Junior Allyyah Aali is the 2025-2026 Student Government Association president, winning with 1,560 student votes.

The former director of communications began to cry when she heard her name announced by election committee member Kiara Burgos, signifying that she’d won.

“I feel very happy, very, very blessed,” Aali said.

Aali was joined by the other newly elected executive board members; Vice President Liam Brinton, Treasurer Madison Allen and Attorney General Fiyinfoluwa Sanya.

The five senators appointed were Quincy Appiah-Koduah, Kamari Williams, Natnael Yonas, Ell Miller and Rayne Rivera-Forbes, leaving 13 spots to fill.

“I am really excited to be coming back next year,” Rivera-Forbes said. “I just know it’s gonna be a great team again.”

The 2025 election cycle had 2,827 undergraduate votes, which is 742 more votes than the 2024 election cycle. The administration’s inauguration will be held on May 5, and the newly elected officials will start work right after.

For the elected candidates who ran as independents, the voter turnout came as a surprise.

“My first reaction is kind of shock,” Brinton said. “Running as an independent candidate, I don’t know, I didn’t really expect this to happen.”

Brinton, alongside Aali, plans to do the best things to serve the student body. Aali is ready to jump right, wanting to make Towson a safe space for students of all backgrounds. For her, this starts with keeping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement off campus.

Both Aali and Sanya expressed relief and gratitude upon the end of the election cycle.

“I’m glad it came out the way it did,” Sanya said.

A second, abbreviated election will take place on May 1 to fill the remaining Senate positions.