Towson’s senior day spoiled by late-inning Tribe heroics

In the final day of Towson athletics for the 2024-2025 academic year, the Towson Tigers hosted the William & Mary Tribe. In a long and emotional day, the Tigers lost in heartbreaking fashion 7-6.

“When you’re out of the tournament, it’s easy for people to just mail it in, and I don’t think our guys did that this week,” said head coach Matt Tyner. “They came to play on Thursday, they came to play on Friday… and for eight innings we were the better team.”

Towson honored 11 students and their families before the game, Jordan Peyton, Brett Seils, Casey Bishop, Michael Mallas, Brett Ahalt, Andrew Luczak, Jake Michel, Nate Nabholz, Dutch DeProspero, Max Simpson and Matt Leikus. Towson also honored athletic trainer Kohei Takada, who is leaving his role with the team, and student managers Shannon Forbes and Lucas Pryor.

After closing out the resumption of game two earlier on, the Tigers looked to sweep the Tribe and earn their second CAA series sweep in three weeks.

Senior Max Simpson started the game for the Tigers. In his 29th start at Towson, Simpson started off strong in the first, striking out William & Mary right fielder Christian Rush to end the frame.

In the bottom half of the first, a pair of seniors got things going early. Shortstop Jordan Peyton led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later, center fielder Brett Ahalt launched a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence. The homer one-hopped Towsontown Blvd and gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Towson used patience to build their lead. After loading the bases thanks to a single, hit by pitch and walk, designated hitter Max D’Alessandro brought in a run after being hit with a pitch. Two batters later, left fielder Brady Nathison drew a walk, bolstering the Towson lead to 4-1.

In the top of the fourth the Tribe threatened early with back-to-back singles by Derek Holmes and Charlie Iriotakis. However, a 4-6-3 double play and catch in foul territory up against the wall by first baseman Nich Francuzenko aided Simpson to get out of the inning unscathed.

In the top of the fifth, William & Mary threatened again, this time with senior Andrew Luczak on the mound. With runners on first and second and no outs Luczak buckled down, getting William & Mary left fielder Lucas Carmichael to ground into yet another 4-6-3 double play. Two batters later, a sliding play by Tigers second baseman AJ Kolb ended the inning, keeping the score at 5-1.

The Tigers added to their lead in the sixth inning, as catcher Brian Heckelman scored on a passed ball to make it a 6-1 Tigers lead.

In the top half of the seventh the Tribe took a bite out of the Towson lead. Four singles turned it into a 6-3 Towson lead.

It was in the top of the ninth that heartbreak would strike. After allowing two runs to score, making it a 6-5 game, Tigers senior reliever Nate Nabholz battled back to reach two outs with two runners in scoring position.

Down to their last out and strike, Tribe first baseman Anthony Greco lined a 0-2 fastball into right field, scoring two more runs giving WIlliam & Mary a 7-6 lead.

The Tigers were unable to rally in the bottom of the ninth, dropping the last game of the regular season in devastating fashion 7-6.

Ahalt went 4-11 over the series with two home runs and six RBIs. Matt Leikus pitched five innings across the weekend, surrendering only two runs without walking a single batter..

The Tigers finished the season with a 21-35 record. It is the first time that Towson has won more than 20 games since 2021.

“We could be talking about a 30-26 team just like we’re talking about a 21-35,” said Tyner. “That’s how close this year was to just being an unbelievable breakout type season.”