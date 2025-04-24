Transportation services combined two shuttle routes for spring, saw an increase in ridership

By Natasha Salganik, Contributing Writer

Towson University’s shuttle buses saw changes this semester. The Stadium Core Route was removed and the Gold Route went from evening only to an all-day route to cover some of Stadium Core’s old stops.

The Stadium Route had the lowest ridership and was combined into the Gold Route, which changed from evening-only last year to an all day route. Ridership increased by 60% on Gold since last year according to Jermaine Vaughn, the transportation manager at Parking and Transportation services.

“We were trying to see to make sure that the ridership picked up,” Vaughn said. “Which it did.”

The increase in ridership means Transportation won’t drop any other routes off for the time being.

“So long as the students are still riding and they have a need for it, we’ll keep everything the same.” Vaughn said.

Some students said they would like to see improvements to the shuttle system in the future.

“In terms of the schedule there’s nothing really to change, but I wish they had one more bus because the buses have been really packed,” Towson student Jay Williamson said.

Sophomore Taylor Robinson shared a similar sentiment.

“A lot of people are on the bus, so some people don’t have a seat on the bus because all the seats are taken,” Robinson said. “So, I feel like if they added like one more bus to either the West Village or Gold Route, I think that would be a better alternative”.

Vaughn said Transportation services is always accepting feedback on the shuttle services.