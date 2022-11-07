TU facilitates a $2.1 billion economic impact in FY 22

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University created an economic impact of over $2.1 billion in the fiscal year 2022, the university’s Regional Economic Studies Institute announced Friday.

The economic impact study by the institute showed that the $2.1 billion supported 7,544 jobs and included $746 million in employee compensation, a press release states. The university’s fiscal impact in FY 21 was $1.8 billion.

Economic activity measures labor, capital expenditures and other aspects of a business that lead to the production of goods, according to an article by Eurostat.

“Towson University’s remarkable impact on the local and state economy is a direct reflection of our growing momentum,” TU President Kim Schatzel said in a statement.

The institute reports that in FY 2022, Towson students spent $246.8 million at off-campus businesses.

This story may be updated.