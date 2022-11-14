TU fundraises nearly $15 million in FY22

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University fundraised $14.8 million in the Fiscal Year 2022, University System of Maryland documents show.

The System’s finance committee met on Oct. 25 and released fundraising data detailing the $431.4 million fundraising dollars the system and its 12 institutions brought in during FY22. The system exceeded its original FY22 fundraising goal of $ $322.6 million.

While the University fell short of its $15 million goal for the fiscal year, Brian DeFilippis, Towson’s vice president of university advancement, said the $14.8 million raised allows the University to remain in line with its multi-year, $100 million fundraising plan, RISE.

The campaign, which runs through June 30, 2023, has raised $88 million since its start in 2015. DeFilippis said the University expects to reach the June 2023 deadline and possibly exceed the fundraising goal.

“Towson is a place that’s continuing to grow, one President [Kim Schatzel] and I would consider to be a robust culture of philanthropy that takes a lot of time and a lot of hands and a lot of attention,” DeFilippis said.

He said the last fiscal year saw many smaller donations, which had a significant impact.

In FY21, Towson fundraised $18.1 million.

As for other institutions within the shared governance, the University of Maryland, College Park, the state’s flagship institution, fundraised $249.4 million in FY22. Additionally, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, exceeded its FY22 goal of $13 million and raised $43.4 million.

Towson has a $15 million goal for the current fiscal year. DeFilippis said the University had raised $3 million so far, but they expect more donations as the year ends.