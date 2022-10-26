TU holds bidding process for upcoming dining services contract
By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief
As its contract with Chartwells Higher Education expires in June 2023, Towson University is undergoing a bid process for its next dining services contractor.
The University System approved the five-year, $87 million contract for Chartwells in 2018. The system expected $41 million in revenue over five years, according to the approval document.
While the bidding process may not bring forth a new vendor, all contracts exceeding $200,000 must undergo a formal bidding process, according to the university policy procurement.
The contract includes management of all TU dining halls and other on-campus food locations.
Chartwells also services the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a fellow University System institution.
Potential vendors were able to tour the campus facilities on Oct. 13 and 18, according to the request for proposals. The TU Procurement office held a pre-bid conference on Oct. 13.
According to the sign-in sheet for the conference and Oct. 13 site visit, officials from Aladdin Campus Dining, Chartwells, Sodexo and Aramark Corporation attended.
A spokesperson for TU declined to comment on the procurement as the university refrains from publicly discussing the procurement of contracts.
A spokesperson for the University System confirmed the university was undergoing a bidding process for the upcoming contract.
This story may be updated.