TU holds bidding process for upcoming dining services contract

By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

As its contract with Chartwells Higher Education expires in June 2023, Towson University is undergoing a bid process for its next dining services contractor.

The University System approved the five-year, $87 million contract for Chartwells in 2018. The system expected $41 million in revenue over five years, according to the approval document.

While the bidding process may not bring forth a new vendor, all contracts exceeding $200,000 must undergo a formal bidding process, according to the university policy procurement.

The contract includes management of all TU dining halls and other on-campus food locations.

Chartwells also services the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a fellow University System institution.

Potential vendors were able to tour the campus facilities on Oct. 13 and 18, according to the request for proposals. The TU Procurement office held a pre-bid conference on Oct. 13.

According to the sign-in sheet for the conference and Oct. 13 site visit, officials from Aladdin Campus Dining, Chartwells, Sodexo and Aramark Corporation attended.

A spokesperson for TU declined to comment on the procurement as the university refrains from publicly discussing the procurement of contracts.

A spokesperson for the University System confirmed the university was undergoing a bidding process for the upcoming contract.

This story may be updated.