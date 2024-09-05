TU receives part of $18.75 million in safety grants

By Mia Resnicow, contributing writer

Governor Wes Moore announced that $18.75 million in campus safety grants was awarded to Maryland colleges and universities, including Towson University, by the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

“Public safety is our administration’s number one priority,” Gov. Moore said in his press release earlier this month. “These grants will enable our institutions of higher education to invest further in infrastructure that will help make our campuses safer for students, faculty, and staff.”

Towson University is set to receive $750,000 from the grant, which will be utilized in 2025. The funds will be used to upgrade existing security management systems on campus, and add technology not currently in place, according to Towson University Police Department Chief Charles Herring.

“OPS [Office of Public Safety] is working collaboratively with other campus partners to keep the campus safe and secure to ensure the upgrades result in seamless sharing of information and data between on campus departments and local allied law enforcement agencies,” Herring told The Towerlight in an email.

All Universities receiving the grants will be required to track and measure program outcomes through quarterly reports, which will be submitted to the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

“The Maryland Higher Education Commission is a diligent partner in meeting the public safety needs of Maryland’s institutions,” Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary Sanjay Rai said in the press release. “We must continue to uplift our institutions of higher education to ensure our students, faculty, and staff have ideal learning and working environments.”